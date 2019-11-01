Great River Energy, the wholesale electric supplier to Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric, is looking to install a new overhead 115-kilovolt (kV) transmission line to deliver electric power to a new Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric distribution substation to be constructed in the City of Faribault’s Northern Industrial Park.
An air-processing company, Absolute Air, is in the early stages of building its plant on the east side of Park Avenue in the Northern Industrial Park. This new facility requires a robust electric source to power its operation, and the new 115-kV transmission line and substation will provide the needed electric power. The distribution substation will contain two transformers to lower the voltage. A 115-kV/4,160V transformer to serve the air-processing company and a 115/12.47-kV transformer to serve cooperative consumer-members on the east side of Interstate 35.
Great River Energy and Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric will be seeking local approval from the City; however, an Environmental Assessment and Conditional Use Permit will be required during this permitting process and the public is encouraged to participate by providing feedback about the project.
Find a PDF explaining the project in greater detail at bit.ly/34lTHwf.
Anyone wishing to provide feedback should email Planning Coordinator Peter Waldock at pwaldock@ci.faribault.mn.us.