The 19th amendment guarantees all American women the right to vote. Achieving this milestone required a lengthy and difficult struggle; victory took decades of agitation and protest.
Beginning in the 1800s, several generations of woman suffrage supporters lectured, wrote, marched, lobbied, and practiced civil disobedience to achieve what many Americans considered a radical change of the Constitution. Militant suffragists used tactics such as parades, silent vigils, and hunger strikes. Often supporters met fierce resistance. Opponents heckled, jailed, and sometimes physically abused them. Few early supporters lived to see final victory in 1920.
The women’s suffrage movement in the United States was formally organized in 1848 at the first women’s rights convention held in Seneca Falls, New York. In Minnesota during the 1860s, the state legislature was beginning to be petitioned to give women the vote and suffragists saw some success in 1875 when Minnesota women were granted the right to vote in school elections.
Between 1878, when the amendment was first introduced in Congress, and Aug. 18, 1920, when it was ratified, champions of voting rights for women worked tirelessly, but strategies for achieving their goal varied. Some pursued a strategy of passing suffrage acts in each state—nine western states adopted woman suffrage legislation by 1912. Others challenged male-only voting laws in the courts.
By 1916, almost all the major suffrage organizations were united behind the goal of a constitutional amendment. The political balance began to shift in 1918 when President Wilson changed his position to support the amendment. On May 21, 1919, the House of Representatives passed the amendment, and two weeks later, the Senate followed. The Minnesota legislature granted women the right to vote in presidential elections on September 8, 1919 to become the fifteenth state to ratify the 19th Amendment.
When Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the amendment on Aug. 18, 1920, the amendment passed its final hurdle of obtaining the agreement of three-fourths of the states. When Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby certified the ratification on Aug. 26, 1920, the face of the American electorate changed forever.