The Board of Animal Health released information developed with Minnesota Department of Health partners to answer some of the most common questions from companion animal owners regarding COVID-19.
Can my animal become ill with or spread COVID-19?
• There is no evidence at this time that your animal can become ill with COVID-19 or that they can spread it to other animals or people.
• However, it is always a good idea to practice good hand hygiene after normal interactions with your pet and keep your animal’s environment clean.
• Please see the CDC Healthy Animals, Healthy People webpage for additional information.
Can I bring my animal into the veterinarian for care?
• If you are healthy and your pet needs to see a veterinarian, please call before bringing them in to the vet. Veterinary clinics are taking precautions and may have a special operating procedure that you will be asked to follow.
• If you are ill with COVID-19 and your animal needs emergency care, ask a healthy family member or friend bring your animal in to be seen.
Can I have contact with my animal if I am ill with COVID-19?
• If you are ill with COVID-19 it is recommended to limit contact with your pet. If possible, have another member of the household care for your animal.
• If you are the only caretaker for your animal or you have a service dog; do not kiss, hug or have “face-to-face” contact with them. When in contact with your animal’s items (toys, food dishes, etc.) always wash your hands with soap and water before and after handling.
Should my animal be tested for COVID-19?
• At this time, it is not recommended to perform routine testing of animals for COVID-19.
• If your animal is displaying signs of respiratory illness, please consult your veterinarian who can check for more common respiratory problems.
Resources
• CDC: When and How to Wash Hands