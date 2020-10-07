The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs has implemented a Distance Learning Support Grant in the amount of $3,000. The purpose of the grant is to mitigate the negative financial impact a family experiences when their school district’s transition to a distance learning or hybrid learning plan. This is a one-time grant.
Applicants for the COVID-19 K-12 Distance Learning Support Grant must demonstrate a negative financial impact on or after Aug. 1, 2020. A closing date will depend on the availability of funding, but not later than June 20, 2021.
All eligible veterans or surviving spouses must apply through the Rice County Veterans Service Officer.
Contact Tracy McBroom at 507-332-6117 for details of the application process. See bit.ly/k-12supportgrant for an overview of the Support Grant.