Divine Mercy Catholic School and Bethlehem Academy, together with Faribault Lutheran Schools, hosted a free community-wide drive through Trunk or Treat event at the Rice County Fairgrounds Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
The community response to this drive through event was incredible: over thirty school and community sponsored trunks handed out bags of candy and eight hundred hot dogs and chips to the 525 cars that waited patiently to participate. Volunteers, many of them families, students and staff from our schools, stayed an extra hour in the wind and cold to make sure every family in line had a chance to trick or treat from the safety of their cars.
A thank you to the Rice County Fair Board for use of their facilities; school and community members contributing their time, talents, and resources to the event include: the Faribault Police and Fire Departments, Rice County Sheriff, The Depot, Fernbrook Family Center, B&B Manufacturing & Assembly, PAWS, Nails 2 Die 4 Salon, BMI Construction, Malecha’s Auto Body, Faribault Transportation, Faribault Lutheran Preschool, Bethlehem Academy (BA) SAAD, BA Student Service Club, BA FFA, Divine Mercy Catholic School (DMCS), DMCS Preschool, and the numerous BA, DMCS and FLS-family sponsored trunks who participated.