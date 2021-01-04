The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the first fatal crash of 2021 that took Monday this morning at Highway 7 and Baycliffe Road in Victoria.
Preliminary reports show there were 394 traffic deaths on Minnesota roads in 2020, compared with 364 in 2019.
Recent fatalities include:
Rice County recorded 10 traffic fatalities in 2020, Steele County had three.
A 49-year-old male passenger died in St. Paul when the driver ran off the city street while speeding and hit a tree. Alcohol is suspected in the crash.
A 33-year-old man was killed in Benton County. The man left his car after crashing into a row of trees. He walked across the divided highway and was hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.
A 42-year-old man driving on a snow and ice covered Interstate in Blue Earth County died when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times. The driver was not wearing seatbelts.
Preventable Ddaths
Preliminary numbers show that of the 394 deaths in 2020:
At least 30 are known to be distraction-related, compared with 27 in 2019.
118 were speed-related, compared with 72 in 2019.
At least 109 were alcohol-related, compared with 111 in 2019.
102 were not wearing their seat belts, compared with 73 in 2019.
64 were motorcyclists, compared with 44 in 2019.
10 were bicyclists, compared with 10 in 2019.
45 were pedestrians, compared with 50 in 2019.
284 were males (72 percent) and 110 were females (28 percent).
Frightening speeds lead to increased citations
The Minnesota State Patrol saw an alarming increase in the number of drivers going 100 mph or more in 2020.
Troopers wrote 501 more citations to drivers in 2020 traveling more than 100 mph than they did in 2019. That’s a 94 percent increase.
The top speed was 153 mph for a citation written in October 20201
Monthly fatalities
The summer months (June-August) accounted for 127 deaths on Minnesota roads or 35 percent of the year’s fatalities.
Preliminary monthly fatalities in 2020:
January – 18
February – 22
March – 24
April – 20
May – 27
June – 37
July – 54
August – 47
September – 47
October – 35
November – 34
December – 29
2021 extra enforcement campaigns
Officers, deputies and troopers will continue extra enforcement in 2020, focusing on the four dangerous behaviors that contribute to most traffic deaths on our roads.
Distracted: April 5-30
Seat belt and child restraints: May 24-June 6
Speed: July 1-31
DWI: Aug. 20- Sept. 6
Seat belt and child restraints: Sept. 17-30
DWI: Multiple dates in November and December
In addition, an extra speed enforcement campaign will be announced within the coming days.
92 People Starting New Year off Behind Bars
Officers, deputies and troopers made 92 DWI arrests statewide from 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve through 6 a.m. New Year’s Day, compared with 138 during New Year’s Eve 2019.
There were 254 DWI arrests from New Year’s Eve (6 p.m.) through today at 6 a.m.