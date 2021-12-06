Lunch and Learn program — Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Learn all about the different parts of birds and some of their behaviors, such as mating, migration and more.
Open to adults, $10 per person, $5 per member. Pre-register by Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program — 9:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 14 for Animal Signs and Dec. 28 for Animal Homes.
For children birth through 5 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $10 per child, per class ($5 for River Bend members). Pre-registration required by the Monday before the program.
Science Days — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17.
Students can register for one class, or bring a lunch and stay for both. For first through fifth graders.
Animal Adaptions from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and Rocks Rock! from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Fee is $10 per person, per program.
Pre-registration is required by Monday, Dec. 12.