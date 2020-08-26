Taking a break from back-to-school workshops, Faribault Lutheran School teachers and staff participated in a unique team-building activity: human bowling.
On Monday afternoon, teams of three collaborated to knock down pop bottles positioned like bowling pins. Instead of using a ball, one person on each team lied on floor scooters and the two other team members launched her toward the bottles.
Three teams, Live Generously, Not Mean Girls and Explorers competed in the event. Judges handed out prizes, bowling ball stress balls, to the highest scoring team, the lowest scoring team, the best dressed and most spirit/style.