The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) began accepting January 2021 appointments at its community testing sites across the state. Each site offers safe, no-barrier COVID-19 testing at no cost to participants. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but not required.
“Testing is a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “Through a robust, collaborative statewide testing program, we have made great progress in removing obstacles to testing. When combined with social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of COVID-19 and bridge to the better days we know are coming.”
In order to help prevent further spread of the virus, MDH has set up over 20 semi-permanent community testing sites statewide. These sites allow Minnesotans to get tested near where they live so they can make informed decisions to protect their families and communities. Locally, these sites include Albert Lea, Burnsville, and Mankato.
Each site offers saliva testing at no cost to participants. If a participant is unable to carry out a saliva test, every effort will be made to accommodate a suitable testing option. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains open to all at no cost. State guidance on who should get tested was recently updated and can be found on the Minnesota COVID-19 Response webpage www.mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/who-should-test/index.jsp.
Those who arrive for a test should avoid eating, drinking, chewing, or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample. Once they arrive at the site, they will self-administer the test by salivating into a funnel attached to a small tube. Clinic staff will be available on-site to monitor the collection process.
Individuals seeking testing can find their location and register online at www.mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp. Days and hours of testing may vary between sites. Tests will be processed in Minnesota at the saliva lab in Oakdale run by Vault Health and Infinity Biologix (IBX). Results will be provided via email in approximately 48-72 hours.