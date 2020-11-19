Today in History - Nov. 19

Members of the starting lineup of the New York Giants pose for a photograph in New York, Nov. 19, 1936. The Giants are preparing for their game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 22. From left to right, front row are: Tod Goodwin; Len Grant; Gaines Davis; Johnny Dell Isola; Mel Hein; Bill Morgan and Buster Mitchell. Stading are: Tilly Manton; Dale Burnett; Ed Danowski and Tuffy Leemans. (AP Photo)