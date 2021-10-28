Rice County Public Health host sModerna vaccination clinics from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday Nov. 4 and from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 10 at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 NW Third St., Faribault.
Vaccinations will be available for first, second and booster doses. If you are coming for a second dose or a booster, remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card so staff can update your card.
Booster shots are now available for those 18 years and older who previously received any of the authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson).
Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should get a booster shot at least six months after their second dose of vaccine if they are:
• 65 years and older
• Residents 18 years and older in long-term care settings
• People 50–64 years old with specific underlying medical conditions
• 18–49 years old with underlying medical conditions
• Health care workers and front-line essential workers ages 18-64 years old
All Minnesotans age 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster shot at least two months after their first dose.
Officials authorized “mixing and matching” COVID-19 vaccine boosters, meaning anybody who is eligible to get a booster shot can get any of the three currently authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines, regardless of which dose they received for their primary series.
To receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination from Rice County Public Health, register online at co.rice.mn.us/528/GET-VACCINATED-COVID-19. Pre-registration strongly encouraged, however walk-ins allowed.
If you need help registering online, call Rice County Public Health at 507-333-3818, 507-332-5922, 507-332-5928, or 507-332-5911 and staff with help you register.
COVID vaccines are available free of charge AND a $50 gift card incentive will be given to those receiving their first or second dose of COVID vaccine. (Booster doses not eligible for incentive gift card.)
Information about all other upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue to be posted on the Rice County Public Health website.