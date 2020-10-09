Mayor Kevin Voracek signed a proclamation on Sept. 22, 2020 honoring the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization for providing services to veterans of the Armed Forces, their families and survivors for 100 years. DAV Chapter 20 Commander, Debra Petersen and Senior Vice, Sean Chambers received the proclamation by Mayor Voracek at the September City Council meeting.
DAV Chapter 20 will be providing cupcakes during the dinner hour at the American Legion on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in celebration of the 100th birthday. The proclamation will be displayed for viewing. Centennial items will be available as well as free information about the DAV.
Questions can be directed to Commander Debra Petersen at 507-332-0294.