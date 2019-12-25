OWATONNA — The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount four hour refresher course on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at Roosevelt School, Owatonna.
Attendees will save up to 10 percent on their auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies attendees for the discount and they must complete a four-hour refresher every three years to maintain the discount. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update students on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $22 and the eight-hour course is $26. For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.