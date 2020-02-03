Rice County Area United Way’s annual grant application season is now open. Tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organizations or governmental units performing service in the areas of education, health or human services are invited to apply. Proposals must be received by March 16.
This will be the first grant season since the United Way of Faribault and Northfield Area United Way merged last summer. Organizations that have not received local United Way funding in the past are welcome to apply. Past grants do not guarantee future funding.
Priority consideration is given to programs that serve the greatest need and help the greatest number of community members in the three focus areas. Applicants should address a demonstrated need, explain how the organization helps solve the need and how it measures results, and quantify the organization’s success. Rice County Area United Way will consider quantifiable outcomes, not simply activities, when reviewing applications.
Grants may be given to support an organization’s operations or active programs providing direct services to those in need in the Rice County Area United Way service area during the grant year — July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The service area includes Faribault, Northfield, Dundas, Dennison, Lonsdale, Montgomery, Morristown, Nerstrand, Warsaw, Webster and Kilkenny.
Grant application information, forms and instructions are available at ricecountyunitedway.org/grants. Applicants will be required to make an in-person presentation in late April or early May to a panel of community volunteers.
Rice County Area United Way also invites local residents with experience in education, health or human services to consider serving on a grant review panel this spring. Panelists read proposals, hear the in-person presentations from the applicants, and make grant allocation recommendations to the Rice County Area United Way board of directors. Panelists from Faribault and surrounding areas are especially needed.
Contact Executive Director Penny Hillemann at info@ricecountyunitedway.org or 507-664-3510 with any questions and visit ricecountyunitedway.org for more information.