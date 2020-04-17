The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 20 Faribault will not hold a meeting in April. The election will take place once DAV Chapter 20 is able to resume meetings.
Questions can be directed to Commander Debra Petersen at 507-332-0294
