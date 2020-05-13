In times of need, people come together to support one another. The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to step up to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets.
Upcoming blood donations in Rice County are from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 16 at Trinity Lutheran Church Northfield, 803 Winona St.; 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 18 at the Community Center, 402 Division St., Morristown and from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, American Legion Post 43, 112 Fifth St. NE Faribault.
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, all who come to give blood or platelets May 15-31 will receive a special Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.