Otolaryngologist Dr. Ian Malm is now seeing patients at Allina Health Faribault Clinic. An otolaryngologist specializes in ear, nose and throat disorders.
“I chose a career in medicine because I was always fascinated by biology and how things work,” said Malm. “I enjoy treating a wide variety of ear, nose and throat conditions in both children and adults. I chose to become an ENT specialist because of the balance between clinic and surgery.”
Malm says his philosophy is to educate the patient so they can make an informed decision about their health choices.
“I believe in developing strong relationships with my patients and helping guide them through their medical decision making with honesty and transparency,” he said.
Malm studied at Macalester College in St. Paul, and attended the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. He sees patients in Faribault on Thursdays each week.