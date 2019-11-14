Join an evening of learning and interaction, hosted by Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute’s therapy team from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Buckham West Conference Center, 19 Division St. W, Faribault. The session will include information on what is cancer rehabilitation and how it can benefit you before, during and after cancer treatment.
Before treatment, rehabilitation can help build your overall strength and endurance. During cancer treatment, it can help you maintain mobility and reduce pain and discomfort. After treatment, rehabilitation can help you regain function, decrease fatigue and build strength.
Topics discussed will include what therapists address in therapy including:cognitive rehabilitation, fitness and weakness, lymphedema, balance and coordination changes, fatigue and sensory changes. As well as the benefits of exercise, care team — therapists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physician and nurse care coordination. Following the discussion, there will be an opportunity to ask questions and participate in balance and grip strength testing and a demonstration on lymphedema supplies.
To RSVP or find more information on the presentation, contact Jayd Sharpe at 507-497-3890.