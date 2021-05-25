Pastor Tyler Werner from Trinity Lutheran Church on Thursday evening gave the blessing for the new Faribault Lutheran School playground that was installed thanks to community donations after a fire last summer. Kona Ice and Pizzeria 201 served families during the celebration. FLS families, church members and community members all joined to help celebrate the dedication.
“We are blessed with an amazing community and volunteers who came together to make this new playground happen so quickly,” said Chrysteena Saehler, FLS principal. “Area businesses came to take away the old equipment and families helped install the new equipment. We are thankful to be able to have this dedication event.”