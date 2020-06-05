Judy Saye-Willis, of the Paradise Center for the Arts, provides tutorials for dyeing with pre-compost food scraps. Yellow onion skins and avocado pits both give color, and Saye-Willis says onion skins dye yellow-orange and avocado dyes pink to coral and caramel colors.

To gather materials for this tutorial Saye-Willis recommends either saving the outer skins from the yellow onion, collecting them from the onion bin at the grocery store or having your neighbor leave some in the drive way. 

The next step is deciding what you want to dye, whether it may be a favorite shirt or tank top that's gotten a little "drab" or maybe a 22-inch square bandana like the ones you have seen the TV announcers wear and can be pulled up for a mask, or maybe napkins or a pillow case. Saye-Willis says she has been using organic cotton bandannas and napkins, but whatever you decide make sure it is very clean.

Step 1.jpg

Getting ready: Equipment items needed are a stainless steel pot large enough for your fabric to move around in and a stir stick, dowel or utensil (both items designated for dyeing and not used for cooking). One pot is needed for the fabric dye bath and another is needed for cooking the onion skins. 
Step 2 fabric to dye.jpg

Fabric to dye, either cotton or linen that's "very" clean. Some examples are T-shirts, tank tops, light weight blouses, bandannas or napkins. Pictured is an organic cotton bandanna to use as a mask. 
Step 3 soak the fabric.jpg

Soak the fabric you will be dyeing in water, it needs to be thoroughly wet. Put onion skins in a stainless steel pot, cover with water and simmer (not boil) for 45 seconds. 
Step 4 simmer.jpg

Strain skins in a strainer with coffee filters to separate the skins from the dye liquid.
Step 5 put fabric in dye water.jpg

Put dye liquid into stainless steel pot large enough to hold the fabric you plan to dye and add more water.
Step 6.jpg

Add wet fabric and heat to simmer, holding for 45 to 60 seconds and stirring frequently. Turn off heat and let cool a bit. Carefully remove and rinse the hot fiber in cool water.
Step 7 final product

Wash in gentle soap, rinse, dry and iron if needed.

Reach Judy Saye-Willis with any questions at jsw.naturesgentlecolors@gmail.com. For more information about her classes visit paradisecenterforthearts.org/classes/#visual-arts-classes.

