Getting ready: Equipment items needed are a stainless steel pot large enough for your fabric to move around in and a stir stick, dowel or utensil (both items designated for dyeing and not used for cooking). One pot is needed for the fabric dye bath and another is needed for cooking the onion skins.
Judy Saye-Willis, of the Paradise Center for the Arts, provides tutorials for dyeing with pre-compost food scraps. Yellow onion skins and avocado pits both give color, and Saye-Willis says onion skins dye yellow-orange and avocado dyes pink to coral and caramel colors.
To gather materials for this tutorial Saye-Willis recommends either saving the outer skins from the yellow onion, collecting them from the onion bin at the grocery store or having your neighbor leave some in the drive way.
The next step is deciding what you want to dye, whether it may be a favorite shirt or tank top that's gotten a little "drab" or maybe a 22-inch square bandana like the ones you have seen the TV announcers wear and can be pulled up for a mask, or maybe napkins or a pillow case. Saye-Willis says she has been using organic cotton bandannas and napkins, but whatever you decide make sure it is very clean.