NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and the University of Minnesota will host their 18th Annual Research Dinner online from 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23. Researchers will present on what they have learned about stress, mental health and wellbeing during the pandemic and the civil unrest.
This free event will be a chance to learn about stress responses and how they affect the brain and body. Also discussed will be strategies on learning and growing from stressful events. It will be led by Sophia Vinogradov, the head of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Minnesota.
To register for this event, go to www.namimn.org. For more information or questions, call 651-645-2948, Ext. 118 or email directorofoutreach@namimn.org.