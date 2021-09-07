Saturday, Sept. 11
Tree Explorers — 2 to 3 p.m. Meet at the amphitheater.
Children encouraged to join a naturalist for a short hike to identify common trees found in the Big Woods, and learn about the life of a tree.
Woodpecker Wonders — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Meet at the amphitheater.
Find out more about these amazing birds at this family-friendly campfire program.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Getting Ready Fall Nature Hike — 10 to 11 a.m. Meet at the picnic shelter.
Join a park naturalist on a hike to find out the many ways that animals/plants get ready for the coming winter.
Trail Conditions: The hike will cover around a mile of distance on hilly terrain and a section of boardwalk that includes some steps.
Ask a Naturalist-Geology of the Big Woods — 1 to 2 p.m. Ongoing near the picnic shelter.
Check out fossils of animals that once lived there and learn more about the geologic history of the area at this ongoing event. Stop by the picnic shelter anytime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Masks are encouraged for unvaccinated visitors.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Andy at andrew.wendt@state.mn.us or 507-384-6140, two weeks prior to the event.