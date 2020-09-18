Faribault resident Carolyn Huston wants the city’s policemen and women to know that their community is behind them.
“After months of watching police being shamed and put down, and actually threatening their jobs with defunding, I decided a poster, available to everyone, would show our support. It’s also a way for us to come together on something where we all feel the same way,” said Huston.
Along with Kimberly Carlander Kopeke, Huston created Support Our Faribault Police yard signs, and had several made. Signs can be purchased at two downtown banks or from volunteers traversing the city for $5 apiece.
“Our hope is to get as many signs as possible in our neighborhoods. We are making it fun and hope you will, too. Check with your neighbors who are not able to get out. Pick one up for them,” she said.
Signs are available at First United Bank on Fourth Street and State Bank of Faribault on Central Avenue. Anyone purchasing signs can also make a donation to the Faribault Police Department.