The Faribault Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. Monday for a potluck dinner at the Trails Edge Community Room, 715 Central Ave N. The speaker will be District Governor Brian Thies from the Green Isle Lions. Guests are welcome.
Faribault Lions Club hosts potluck dinner
