Those interested in participating in the 2020 Toys for Tots Campaign have until Nov. 30 to request toys. Eligibility for assistance from Rice County is having a child enrolled in Three Rivers Head Start Program. All other requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
All are encouraged to go to faribault-mn.toysfortots.org to request toys/volunteer/be a Toys for Tots Drop Site, or submit a donation. Campaign coordinators are thankful for the continued support to the Toys for Tots Campaign again this year in Rice County.
Questions can be directed to the Toys for Tots Coordinator at 507-210-2573 or Assistant Coordinator at 507-339-5437.