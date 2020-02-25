Ruth’s House Board of Directors will hold an annual meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 in Ruth’s House Outreach Office, located upstairs, at Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, 219 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. All interested parties are welcome to attend.
Ruth's House Board of Directors holds annual meeting March 25
