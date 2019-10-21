A safe trick or treating event

Join in on the fun and safe trick-or-treating event at 10:40 a.m., Sunday Oct. 27, at Christ Lutheran Church, 1200 1st St. NE, Faribault. Cars will be decorated in the parking lot and treats will available at each vehicle. A meal with a freewill offering will follow. Costumes are encouraged. Everyone is welcome to attend the church service at 9:30 a.m. before the event begins. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hayumaki)
