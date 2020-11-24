Residents of the City of Faribault can take a 2- minute stormwater survey and be entered to win a free rain barrel.
Rain barrels provide an easy way to collect rainwater to use in a garden or yard. They also reduce stormwater pollution by capturing and holding rain so it doesn't erode lawns or carry fertilizer or grass clippings into the storm drain and into the Cannon River.
Two rain barrels will be given away to survey-takers. Odds of winning will depend on how many residents fill out surveys between now and Dec. 31, but could be as good as 1 in 10. Responses will help CRWP and the City of Faribault improve their programs to keep stormwater, rivers, and lakes cleaner and safer.
Please visit the City of Faribault website at www.ci.faribault.mn.us or the Cannon River Watershed Partnership website at crwp.net with any questions.