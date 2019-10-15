Join the507connect to learn about the city of Faribault’s success in economic development.
While the city may not have a Chipotle, it has a number of great success stories to share. Hear more about them from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the 3 Ten Event Center, 310 Central Ave. Lunch included.
Faribault's Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen and Economic Development Coordinator Samantha Markman will provide an update to the city’s economic development story and why Faribault has become a token example throughout Minnesota. Bring questions – so everyone can get the most out of this lunch and learn as possible.
The event is free for 507connect members, $15/non-members. Register by emailing Casie Steeves at casie@faribaultmn.org by Oct. 21.