The Rev. Gordon Elliott was installed as the pastor of St. Luke’s Church in Faribault on Sunday, Nov, 7.
Elliott, D.D., D.Min. has served in Christian ministry since 1990. For 11 years he was the assistant director of community emergency service, which was an inner-city ministry of Augustana Lutheran Church. During this time, he also served as a chaplain for the Minneapolis Police Department.
He is ordained through the American Evangelical Christian Churches, of which he served as President for six years and helped develop the American Evangelical Bible College and Seminary. In the past, he served as pastor of four churches; two in Illinois, one in Wisconsin and one in West St. Paul.
Elliot and his wife Linda have been married for 51 years. They have three grown children and seven grandchildren.