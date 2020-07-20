The celebration car parade in honor of Ruth Hickey will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2 and drive past Ruth's House of Hope. Line up for the parade will be at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Faribault.
All are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and honk their horn as a way to say 'farewell' and 'thank you' to Ruth Hickey and say 'Happy 16th Birthday' to Ruth's House of Hope.
Those interested in sending a card, tribute or donation to Ruth's House in Ruth's honor are directed to mail it to P.O. Box 593 Faribault, MN 55021.