Spring Mission Gathering of the Faribault Zone Lutheran Women’s Missionary League will meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Grace Lutheran Church, 404 Central Ave. N, Dodge Center. Registration is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and will be $5.00. Face masks are required; social distancing will be observed.
The theme is: “10 Things Your Pastor Wished You Knew”. The speaker is Pastor Mark Biebighauser of Trinity Lutheran Church, Medford. Spring Gathering attendees are encouraged to donate “ingathering” items to Pregnancy Options of Faribault: diapers sizes 4, 5, 6, and the bigger sizes. They can also use new or gently used children’s clothes up to 2T; hygiene items: shampoo, lotion, baby Tylenol or other baby pain relievers.
The Women in Mission Gathering is hosted by Grace Lutheran Church-Dodge Center and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.
All women interested are welcome to attend. The church is physically impaired accessible.