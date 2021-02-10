Ruth's House of Hope, a nonprofit emergency and transitional shelter with supportive services in Rice County for women and children experiencing homelessness, will host their fist annual Helping Hearts event virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The evening will include a presentation by speaker, author, and comedian Brenda Elsagher, as well as a soloist performance by Abby Engbrecht and a live auction and a silent auction.

Register online at ruthshousemn.org/helpinghearts/

Load comments