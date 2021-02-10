Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY TONIGHT AND THURSDAY MORNING ACROSS THE REGION... .A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect again tonight for most of Minnesota and Wisconsin, where wind chills from 20 below to 30 below zero will be common through Thursday morning. Additional Advisories and potentially Warnings are expected through the weekend as a reinforcing shot of Arctic air plunges into the region. The coldest wind chills will be Saturday night into Sunday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside and pack warm clothes and a charged cell phone with you in your vehicle. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&