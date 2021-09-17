Paradise Community Theater is pleased to announce auditions for its holiday show, “Elf the Musical.”
Director Sandee Hardy-Hagen is looking for a cast of 12-14 adults (18 and older) and 5-6 children, for the elves and one for Michael, Elf’s brother. Children must be 8 years old by Dec. 3. ELF is a family holiday show about Buddy the Elf, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Show dates are Dec. 3,4,8,9 & 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 5, 11 and 12 at 2 p.m..
Auditions are Sunday, Oct. 3 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Paradise Center for the Arts at 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Audition packets are available at the Paradise Center for the Arts and online at www.paradisecenterforthearts.org. Call 507-332-7372 with questions.