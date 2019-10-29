Green Bay Packers ‘39

These expressive faces are those of Green Bay Packers shouting encouragement and applause from the bench to their mates on the field during the Packers 24 to 14 conquest of Washington’s Redskins, in a National Professional League game in Milwaukee, on Oct. 29, 1939. Shown is halfback Richard Weisgerber. Player at right is unidentified. (AP)