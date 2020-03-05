Faribault High School has named 10 February Students of the Month. Those named, along with comments from staff members about each individual are as follows:
Dianne Camarillo Vazquez — “Goes above and beyond in Sociology. Has shown tremendous growth since Psychology last year. Connector and leader in the classroom. Went out of her comfort zone and tried something new by auditioning for the spring musical.” —Zack Roble
Lucy Paschke — “Since the first day I met her, Lucy has been nothing but passionate. She excels in school, excels in sports and activities, and excels in school spirit. She picks up the slack when others fall short and does it every day with a smile on her face. She seems to be involved in every possible aspect the school has to offer and manages to do so without being less of an assets in other areas. I could go on and on about how fabulous she is!” — Chelsea Fedora
Stacy Ortiz — “Quiet leader. Always ready to do whatever we are doing in class and has a great attitude.” — Peter Rhodes
Lauren Rindahl — “Lauren is a hard-working, kind, respectful student who always does her best in everything she does. She has taken the challenge of trig/precalc and embraced it. She asks questions and is inquisitive with the material. She perseveres through struggles and doesn’t stop until she accomplishes her goal. Lauren does this while also balancing other difficult classes and sports. Lauren is a pleasure to have in class and kind to everyone!” — Holly Mackay
Aranza Mendez-Lopez — “Aranza Mendez-Lopez is a joy to have in British Literature. She is always sunny and smiley and has a contagious positive attitude. She is very proactive about doing her assignments and works with me to make sure that she understands the material since her English mastery is still in progress. I am so impressed by her and would love to see her effort acknowledged.” — Amy Stafford
Sang Le — “Sang is an outstanding, goal-oriented individual who is inquisitive and asks probing questions; he is a positive role model and motivates other to push further and always do their best, and finally he helps to build classroom community by connecting with others in a respectful and meaningful way.” — Laura Childs
Guadalupe Morales — “Lupe is the definition of an AVID student (Achievement Via Individual Determination). This past month Lupe has had to deal with some family medical issues that has caused her to miss some school. She has been very proactive and has reached out for help in regards to maintaining her learning within her classes. She has continued and has been determined to succeed even when she faces adversity. Her will and determination exemplifies true Falcon PRIDE.” — Tricia Johnson
Emily Barton — “Emily is a great student. I have her in Teacher Cadet and she is always going above and beyond in her assignments. She is so excited to continue her education to become a teacher. I love her enthusiasm in class!” — Kaylee Wiens
Ana Tovar — “Ana is very helpful to myself and peers. She is patient and goes the extra mile to help others and in the artwork she does in the classroom. She always asks what she can do to push her artwork and skills. She listens and does her best to advance her pieces she works on. Ana is a wonderful person and I’m lucky to not only know her but have her as an art student and TA.” — Jackie Demarais
Ryan Kline — “Ryan represents what a true Falcon should be; inspiring others, providing support for peers and takes on new challenging ideas so to further his learning! As a senior, he makes the effort to work hard and has a positive attitude that’s obvious when in the classroom. His positive attitude encourages his peers to do their best when things become a bit challenging. During ASL signing exercises, he is willing to try new approaches with signing ASL and at the same time makes the effort to challenge others to do their best! He is an absolute pleasure to have in ASL II!” — Jesse Rushton