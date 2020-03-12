The Faribault Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business committee presents the Farm-Business Brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 24 for National Ag Day at the Faribault American Legion, Post 43.
The Agri- Business Committee is dedicated to increasing the understanding of the economic impact of the Agriculture Industry on our region. This annual event celebrates by honoring noteworthy individuals and businesses.
This year’s program includes a presentation - The Future of Soil- Kevin Born, Environmental Tillage Systems as well as a panel discussion on titled The Future of Agriculture with Q&A from the audience. Panelist include; Kevin Born of Environmental Tillage Systems, Claire LaCanne from the University of Minnesota Extension Service, Jeff Schultz with South Central College, Doug Gilbertson out of the Nerstrand Ag Center and Ben Bartusek representing the Rice County Hall of Fame.
Tickets are $10 and are available at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Community Co-op (both the downtown location and Cenex). The public is invited but space is limited. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Contact the Chamber at 507-334-4381 for more information or go to faribaultmn.org.
For additional information either contact Casie Steeves, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism at 507-334-4381 or casie@faribaultmn.org or Gregg Bongard, 1st United Bank – Agri-Business Committee Chair at 507-333-0412 or greggb@1stunited.com.