Faribault Booster Club board member Ruth Olson (second from right) accepts a check for $840 from P.E.O. Chapter AR President Gail Kohl (right) and members Donna Schuldt (left) and Marian Bahl (second from left) to support The Nest, a student-run store that offers school supplies, clothing, toiletry items, and other essentials to Faribault High School and Faribault Middle School students at no cost.