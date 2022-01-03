The P.E.O. members provided this generous gift as part of their Little Red Stocking Christmas project, and the Faribault Booster Club will match the gift to provide a total of $1,680 to The Nest.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization that supports the education of women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri. The Faribault chapter awards scholarships to local high school women each year, and recommends one local woman to receive a national scholarship. Chapter leaders said that they hope this gift for The Nest provides yet another means of support for area students.
Launched at Faribault High School, The Nest has been so successful that it recently opened a second location at Faribault Middle School to serve a wider range of students. The need for both stores is great. During the months of September and October alone, The Nest at FHS supplied students with:
•226 school supplies
•710 hygiene items
•1,234 articles of clothing
The Nest at FMS has supplied students with:
•835 school supplies
•545 hygiene items
•400 articles of clothing
•Over 1,500 food items
From now through January 31, the Faribault Booster Club will provide a dollar-for-dollar match to any donation to The Nest, up to $5,000. To double the impact of your support for this incredible program to support local students, send a check to the Faribault Booster Club between now and January 31 and note “The Nest” in the memo. Send your check to:
Faribault Booster Club
P.O. Box 3
Faribault, MN 55021