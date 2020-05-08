During national disasters and emergencies, the risks of illicit opioid use increase. To help prevent overdose deaths, the Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition and the Northfield Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention, in partnership with Sterling Pharmacies in Faribault and Northfield, and the Steve Rummler HOPE Network, have made free naloxone kits available at several local pharmacies. However, insurance will be billed if the individual has insurance and a prescription from a provider.
Naloxone is a medication used to temporarily reverse the effects of the opiate overdose. If a community member is concerned about themselves or a loved one, they can pick up a free naloxone kit at the following pharmacies:
• Allina Health District One Pharmacy: 200 State Ave., Faribault, MN 55021
• Cub Pharmacy: 2423 MN-3, Northfield, MN 55057
• Hy-Vee Pharmacy: 1920 Grant St. NW, Faribault, MN 55021
• Northfield Pharmacy: 601 Water St. S, Northfield, MN 55057
• Sterling Pharmacy Northfield: 700 Division St. S, Northfield, MN 55057
• Sterling Pharmacy Faribault: 430 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault, MN 55021
The Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition, the Northfield Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention, and their many partners are working to prevent youth use of alcohol and other drugs, including opiates. Visit ricecountychc.org and consider joining in these important prevention efforts. These local efforts also include providing resources to help those struggling with drug or alcohol abuse. See the resource guide at northfieldhci.org/resources for more information.