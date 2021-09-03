Minnesota CattleWomen's Association hosts "The Butcher & The Chef," Saturday, Sept. 18 at Armstrong Farm, Owatonna.
The event features butcher Brian Schatz, president of the Minnesota Association of Meat Producers, who will break down primal cuts and answer questions. Schatz and Chef Bill Niemer, an American Culinary Federation certified Executive Chef and Culinary Educator and owner of "That Cooking School," will prepare those cuts and attendees will enjoy a dinner prepared by Niemer.
Cost is $60-$65, registration closes Sept. 13. Open to all interested women, MNCW members or not.
Register at bit.ly/TheButcherAndTheChef and learn more at facebook.com/MNCattleWomen.