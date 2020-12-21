Matt Gillard, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Venture, announced Jennifer Teichroew as the newest agent to join the Owatonna RE/MAX office.
“I have been working in the real estate industry for over two years; during this time I gained a respect for the relationships that develop between agents and their clients,” said Teichroew. “I became a licensed Realtor a little over a year ago and recently decided to join the team at RE/MAX Venture. I was drawn to their culture - one of positivity, with an emphasis on guidance and mentorship, and giving back in the community. And with 2 young children, it was also important for me to grow my business surrounded by a close-knit team of supportive people with strong family values. Prior to my career change into real estate, I’ve been helping people in the community for more than 15 years. I draw upon that experience to advise and counsel my real estate clients through the process of selling or buying a home.”
“I’ve seen how Jen works with her clients and I’ve been very impressed with her no-nonsense, direct approach in serving their needs,” said Gillard. “She also fits in perfectly with our office culture; we are happy to have her join our growing team here at RE/MAX Venture.”