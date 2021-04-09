Today in History - April 9

In this photo taken April 9, 1989 file photo, a local fisherman inspects a dead California gray whale on the northern shore of Latouche Island, Alaska. The whale was found over the weekend in the oil-contaminated waters of Prince William Sound. Wildlife experts later determined that the whale had died before the Exxon Valdez oil spill occurred on March 24. Nearly 25 years after the Exxon Valdez oil spill off the coast of Alaska, some damage heals, some effects linger in Prince William Sound. (AP Photo/John Gaps III, File)