The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will host its regular monthly virtually due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
To attend the meeting virtually, go to bit.ly/riceswcd this website at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8. When directed, use "webex" as the password.
Minnesota Statute 13D.021 states meeting by telephone or other electronic means conditions. Minnesota Statute 13D021 states a meeting of a public body may be conducted via telephone or other electronic means if meeting in a public location is not practical or prudent because of a health pandemic or declared emergency.