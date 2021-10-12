The Faribault Rotary Club is collecting new and gently used winter coats, snow pants, boots, scarves, hats and mittens for students in kindergarten-12th grade through Oct. 28 for its annual Warm Our Community distribution later this month.
Boots and scarves are the most needed items.
Donations can be dropped off at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, Reliance Bank, Hometown Credit Union, Faribault Hy-Vee, River Valley Church and Fareway Meat & Grocery.
Monetary donations are also accepted and can be made by contacting Keith Kramer at 507-412-7387.
Distribution of the winter gear begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Faribo West Mall and lasts until everything is gone.