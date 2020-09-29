Christ Lutheran Church celebrates Sunday with pet blessing service
WASHINGTON — A national security think tank, an educational reform outfit and a group that works with veterans interested in getting into politics pushed back Monday against murky charges of corruption leveled by U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn in a Sunday night candidate debate against his DFL chall… Read more
Republicans pushed Monday for investigations and a freeze in absentee voting amid allegations of ballot fraud in Minneapolis that were lodged through videos captured by a conservative outlet known for shady tactics. Read more
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, the first term Democratic-Farmer-Labor congresswoman from Minnesota’s 2nd District, is suing in federal court to allow her re-election to resume in November. Read more
