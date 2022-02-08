Best Places to Work applications now open Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 Updated 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Workforce Development Board of Southeast Minnesota is now accepting applications for its Best Places to Work honors. Applications are due my March 5 at http://bestplacestoworksurvey.com/survey.asp.All users must register as a new user, even if they have completed an application in previous years. Winners will be informed in early April and celebrated at the Workforce Forum on April 28. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Workforce Development Board Application Work User Open Honor Workforce Forum Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault mayor pleads guilty to careless driving in DWI case Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Faribault council selects Rochester officer as new police chief Sen. Jasinski recovering from serious snowmobile crash Woman struck by Rice County Sheriff's Office squad car pronounced dead at scene Upcoming Events Feb 8 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices