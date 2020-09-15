AARP last week released a series of battleground state polls of likely voters in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“This election hinges on battleground states and these results show either candidate can win,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP EVP and Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer. “Most importantly, people are casting their ballots earlier than ever. The window is closing, so candidates need to address concerns of 50-plus voters now.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in five states: Colorado (50% to 40%), Maine (54% to 40%), Michigan (50% to 43%), Pennsylvania (49% to 46%) and Wisconsin (50% to 45%). Trump leads Biden in one state: Montana (50% to 43%). In five states, Biden and Trump are tied or within the margin of error: Arizona (48% to 47%), Florida (48% to 46%), Georgia (47% to 46%), Iowa (45% to 47%) and North Carolina (48% to 48%).
The polls also surveyed key U.S. Senate races, which found:
In Arizona, Democrat Mark Kelly (48%) leads incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally (45%).
In Colorado, Democratic former Governor John Hickenlooper (51%) leads incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner (46%).
In Georgia, Democrat Jon Ossoff (48%) leads incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue (47%).
In Iowa, incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst (50%) leads Democrat Theresa Greenfield (45%).
In Maine, Democrat Sara Gideon (44%) and incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins (43%) within the margin of error and Independent Lisa Savage with 6%.
Due to Maine’s Ranked Choice voting, undecided voters and those who support Lisa Savage, an independent candidate, were asked a follow up about their next choice. The results found Gideon (48%) and Collins (47%) within the margin of error.
In Michigan, incumbent Democrat Sen. Gary Peters (45%) leads Republican John James (41%).
In Montana, Senator Steve Daines (50%) leads Democratic former Governor Steve Bullock (47%).
In North Carolina, Democrat Cal Cunningham (42%) leads incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis (39%).