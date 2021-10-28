As Minnesotans prepare to mark Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) invite veterans, current service members, their spouses, and Gold Star families to attend the 15th annual Veterans Career Fair. The Minnesota Veterans Career Fair will take place from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center. Employers participating in the event are encouraged to offer full-time positions with family-sustaining wages and benefits.
“We want to invite all Minnesota military veterans and active service members, including National Guard members and reservists, their spouses and Gold Star families to meet employers who recognize and appreciate their military experience,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “If you’re looking for work now, or are considering a career move, this is a great opportunity to meet employers hiring right now.”
“We want to thank participating employers who acknowledge the unique value those who serve or served in the military bring to their organization,” said MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke. “Military service not only provides high-tech training and real-world experience, it also builds character skills like integrity, leadership, teamwork and commitment to getting the job done right. Hiring a veteran is a great decision for an organization’s success.”
The Veterans Career Fair is part of the state’s efforts to honor veterans during the month of November. A total of 98 employers are taking part in the Minnesota Veterans Career Fair, including the event’s premier exhibitors: Andersen Corp/Renewal by Andersen; Arvig; Carousel Motor Group; Land O'Lakes, Inc; Nuss Truck & Equipment; Pepsi Beverage Company; Sherwin Williams; Stratasys; Tennant Company; and Weiss Builders. Organizations that provide employment, education and other services for veterans are also participating.
There is no cost for job seekers to attend this event and no registration is required. Job seeker attendees are eligible to enter a drawing for one of 50 $100 Minnesota Department of Natural Resources gift cards that can be used to purchase Minnesota DNR park fees, camping or gifts. Find out more and see a list of participating employers at CareerForceMN.com/VeteransCareerFair.
DEED, through CareerForce Veterans Employment Services, offers career exploration, assistance transferring military skills to civilian jobs, resume writing and other specialized employment services. Find out more at CareerForceMN.com/Veterans.