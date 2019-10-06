Semcac Senior Dining begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday–Friday at the Buckham West Senior Center. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Taco salad available on Tuesdays; sign-up required.
Oct. 10 — (Red Hats ) Hamburger with Gravy over Noodles, Parslied Carrots and Apple Cranberry Crisp
Oct. 11— (Music by The Chets) Tomato Juice, Broccoli Cheese Egg Bake, Sausage, Fruited Muffin, Fresh Fruit Cup
Oct. 14 — Swedish Meatballs, Mashed Potatoes/Margarine, Herbed Green Beans and Mixed Fruit Cup
Oct. 15 — Chicken Noodle Soup with Crackers, Cheese on Rye, Carrot Coin Salad and Chocolate Cherry Bar
Oct. 16 — (Supper and Program) Pork Chop Medley, Rice, Three-Bean Salad, Beet Pickles and Apple Crisp