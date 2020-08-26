The Otto Bremer Trust has announced that two Owatonna organizations, the Hospitality House of Owatonna, Inc. and Let’s Smile, Inc., have been awarded grants totaling $60,000.
The Hospitality House was given $30,000 for general operations to provide emergency transitional housing and access to services for homeless men.
Let’s Smile was given $30,000 for general operations to improve access to oral health care and increase oral health awareness for youth of low-income in southeastern Minnesota.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minnesota that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the region’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. OBT is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corporation, a regional financial services company, and manages a diversified investment portfolio. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $805 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest.